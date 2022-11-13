LEADING Riverina trainer David Kennedy captured his first Griffith Cup with Louthario on Saturday night.
Kennedy combined with Junee reinsman Bruce Harpley to take out the $14,280 feature at Dalton Park.
Louthario, fresh off a couple of Menangle runs, was sent out a $21 chance but was given every possible chance by Harpley and did enough to score by a metre and a half.
Harpley managed to find the coveted one out, one back position from gate five and then hooked out down the back straight, sustaining a strong run to score in a mile rate of 2:01.4.
Weona Branach ($13) made up a tonne of ground to finish second, while Im Feeling Firey ($31) was a close-up third.
The winning drive came at some cost for Harpley, who picked up a seven-day suspension for causing interference.
David and Blake Micallef combined to take out the $12,240 George Duncan Memorial Final (2150m) with Nina Simone ($4.40).
It was the second leg of a winning double for Micallef, who scored on $71 chance Master Of Illusion earlier in the night.
James McPherson also picked up a driving double, scoring on Beau Brown ($13) and Eucan Roll ($2.40).
