Junior footballer Alethea Levy has been selected to travel with the International Football Group Australia team to compete in the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup.
The annual competition is a sounding board for Fiji's best local soccer talent, with teams from Australia and New Zealand putting them to the test.
An invite-only team, Levy was identified by selectors through her performances in Sydney's Youth League One and at the National Youth championships where she competed for NSW Country.
Levy said she was surprised when she got the call from her mum saying she had been invited into the team.
"I have both nerves, and I'm really excited," Levy said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The day after the call, Levy ran into a friend at training who had also been offered a spot in the team.
"I was definitely more inclined to go, but I was going to go anyway, jump into new opportunities, but it was definitely exciting to hear that my friend is going with me too."
This is the midfielder's first opportunity to play in Fiji and she is keen to get a run with some new people.
The team is made up of players from NSW, Queensland, and South Australia, with Levy saying it will be important for the players to gel together quickly.
Focusing on their roles in the team and developing trust for each others skills is the first step, she believes.
"you need to trust your teammates that they've got their player covered, you have to forget about everything else you've done and connect with the over the sport, and then if you become better friends with them you can connect with them on other stuff, but gelling on the actual sport works really well," Levy said.
The team will play four times over the six day tournament, with their first training session together to be held once players arrive in Fiji.
The Pymble Ladies College student won't just be playing while overseas, but will also be collecting donations of old boots and kits.
"I have a lot of kits and boots that i am willing to give, I've been overseas to less developed communities and so many kids have been out playing soccer in just bare feet, I think the more boots we have for the kids the better," Levy said.
The team has been asked to bring excess gear with them to Fiji to donate, but Levy is hoping to take it one step further.
Wearing most of her boots beyond use for donation, Levy is asking for community members to contribute their old boots too.
"If I take over my boots to a primary school, they would wear them to death but they might be like four sizes too big," she said.
"We're thinking smaller boots and uniforms are better. Kids grow out of their stuff really quickly so say an eight year old, they've grown out of their boots, they don't need them anymore and they need new ones, they could drop their boots off so I could take them over to the primary school."
Levy has set up a collection point for donations at RSM Accounting, donations of boots and kits must be in good condition, and preferably child sized.
The Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup runs from November 29 to December 6 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.