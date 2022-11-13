The Riverina Bullets remain on course to defend their Regional Bash title after topping their pool with three straight wins in Wollongong.
Catherine Wood's side, who won the tournament in February, were in magnificent form on Friday and Saturday.
They saw off Illawarra Flames, Western Outlaws and ACT Aces, bowling each side out for less than 100 and chasing down their targets comfortably.
"It was a fantastic effort by all the girls," coach Wood beamed.
"It's very exciting to win all three, we've never done that before and everyone was stoked.
"It's really exciting going into the finals, all the girls are up and about and we definitely are the team to beat."
The off-spin of Corowa's Rosie Blain picked up six wickets across the three games including a stunning 3-3 from two overs in the opener against Illawarra on Friday evening.
Having dismissed the Flames for 85, the Bullets chased down their target with more than three overs to spare, anchored by an unbeaten 22 from Burrumbuttock's Sara Burns.
Blain chipped in again on Saturday morning to help skittle the Outlaws for just 63, returning figures of 2-13 from 3.3 overs and Riverina went on to win by nine wickets.
They turned in an equally dominant display to sign off the weekend, rolling ACT for 72, with Blain again among the wickets before reaching their target only one wicket down.
Marrar's Lucy McKelvie-Hill finished unbeaten on 18 in the chase.
"Some of the girls have been incredible," Wood said.
"Rosie Blain really stood up with the ball. She hasn't bowled for a long time, since she was picked in the Combined High Schools 2nd XI and because she's just finished her HSC, hasn't been training or playing any cricket.
"But she bowled amazingly. She's a great little off-spinner and was definitely a secret weapon for the weekend.
"She just has a smile on her face the whole time, she obviously loves it and when you're taking wickets that always helps."
Bullets captain Jodie Hicks led the way with eight wickets.
McKelvie-Hill also top scored with an unbeaten 30 in the final game, helping her to an average of 53 for the weekend.
Finals are in early 2023.
