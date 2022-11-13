THE Canberra training partnership of Barbara Joseph, Paul Jones and Matt Jones created history at Gundagai on Saturday.
The trio backed up their Snake Gully Cup win on Friday by taking out the Hair of the Dog Cup with Nieces And Nephews on Saturday.
Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke guided Nieces And Nephews ($3.90) to an all-the-way victory in the $34,000 Gundagai District Services Club Hair Of The Dog Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1580m).
In the process, the Joseph-Jones team became the first stable to capture the feature double over the two days of the Snake Gully Cup carnival.
It was also the middle leg of a winning treble for Bourke, who also enjoyed success on the Craig Widdison-trained Monaghan's Boy ($14) and Mark Gee's Wilful Spirit ($3.70).
Nieces And Nephews, who has now won seven races, is a special horse to Joseph, given it is raced entirely by her family.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The seven-year-old held off former Gundagai boy Ben Blay's Nothing Sacred ($5.50) by a long head, with a neck to Would Be King ($4.20) in third.
Meantime, Simon Miller continued his winning run when combining with Donna Scott for a long-priced winner at Canberra on Sunday.
Miller and Scott had Snap Book ($81) bolt in to break his maiden status at just his second race start.
That gave him six winners from 15 rides back after also scoring on Greek Tycoon for Mitch Beer in the last at Gundagai on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.