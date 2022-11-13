ISAAC Molloy is the new club champion at Wagga Country Club.
Molloy joined an exclusive group by becoming one of a select few to win the prestigious club championship as a junior.
The 17-year-old claimed a three-shot victory as the fourth and final round of the event at Wagga Country Club was washed out.
The Country Club course was closed on Sunday with large parts under water after heavy rain early Sunday morning.
Officials then ruled that the championship become a 54-hole event, declaring Molloy the winner.
Molloy entered the third round with a share of the lead alongside Kurt Pideski but shot a two under par round of 70 on Saturday.
Pideski shot a one over round of 73.
Molloy was still coming to terms with the circumstances around his win on Sunday afternoon.
"It probably hasn't really sunk in yet, mainly because I just woke up this morning and it was cancelled," Molloy said.
"It's pretty cool, I suppose. I said it would be pretty cool if I did win it and now I have, I guess."
Molloy (214) and Meacham (217) continued to hold the chasing pack at bay in the third round so the final day loomed as a shootout between the pair.
Jarrad Meacham (223) was six shots further back in third, with Kyle Tuckett (224) and James Elliott (224) rounding out the top five.
Molloy was disappointed the final round didn't go ahead.
"I was definitely disappointed," he said.
"I think it was going to be a good, fun experience to go out there and try and hold a lead, play in front of a few people hopefully. It would have been good fun but anyway.
"I was happy with how I played (on Saturday). I didn't hit too many bad shots, I stuck to my game plan of hitting greens and try to hole putts and it worked, I guess."
Molloy only recently finished his year 12 studies at Mater Dei Catholic College and is considering a gap year in 2023.
Having gone from a novice to club champion in the space of about four years, Molloy admits he's not quite sure what to do next.
"I'm not really sure myself to be completely honest," he said.
"Next year I'm going to have a bit of a crack at it. Play a fair bit of golf, play a fair few amateur tournaments, travel, play as many as I can and I'll see how I go.
"After that, I'll definitely make a decision. As for the time being, it's good fun."
Molloy admitted he was no natural and his success has come through hard work.
"I didn't play until I was about 13, having a bash with a few mates and then fell in love with it," he said.
"I've only been playing handicap and playing comp for about three years now.
"When I started with mates, I was never naturally gifted at it. I love practising, I nearly enjoy practising more than playing. Hitting balls, chipping and putting. I love that."
Zac Lewis took out B grade scratch by two shots with a score of 244, while Tim Scheuermann (269) edged out Nick Smyth (270) by one in C grade.
