Wagga SES responds to several Forest Hill homes after downpour

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga City Council has closed a section of Melaleuca Drive, Forest Hill after the rain caused it to disintegrate. Picture by Madeline Begley

Forest Hill residents are in shock after the suburb was hit with a significant downpour on Saturday afternoon, leaving roads in chaotic states and houses saturated.

