Forest Hill residents are in shock after the suburb was hit with a significant downpour on Saturday afternoon, leaving roads in chaotic states and houses saturated.
Forest Hill Progress Association member Richard Kerr said the suburb 'copped a bashing' yesterday, with the most consistent and heaviest rainfall he had ever seen tearing through the streets.
"It was the heaviest rain I have ever seen, my backyard was like a river coming down from the Royal Australian Air Force base," Mr Kerr said.
"The oval looked like a lake."
Mr Kerr said it had been a 'bit of a test" last night when the town was smashed by an unprecedented downpour.
"It was a torrent, an absolute torrent," Mr Kerr said.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan said several houses in the suburb were inundated with water.
"Yesterday in Forest Hill we got 68 millimetres of rain in 33 minutes," Mr McLennan said.
"There were several properties in Forest Hill that were completely flooded- water did actually go through their houses and most of those were rental properties, so they're actually now in the process of cleaning that up."
Mr McLennan said a lot of that water came across the overland.
"We saw a couple of cars that were heavily impacted and one was actually moved around," he said.
"The force of the water we saw actually pushed out a couple of fences and with that comes significant road damage as well."
With floods bringing out snakes and tearing up roads, residents are being reminded not to play in, or drive through floodwaters.
"That type of torrent of rain and water, it's important people don't play in that water," Mr McLennan said.
"There were actually quite a few people playing in floodwaters yesterday in Forest Hill, but you never know what could be in there.
"There were a couple of snakes seen washed out."
Wagga City Council has closed a section of Melaleuca Drive after the rain caused it to disintegrate.
"We have been under extreme pressure and the roads are beginning to deteriorate, the water, the torrent of the water, the way it falls on the roads weakens them and then when people drive on them at speed or through a culvert, puddle or hole it actually makes them bigger," Mr McLennan said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
