Support services are bracing for yet another bout of moderate flooding across Wagga this week, with the Murrumbidgee River predicted to reach 9 metres high on Monday.
The Murrumbidgee River was sitting at 6.97 m at 12.30pm, Sunday, after the city was hard-hit with rain over the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 68 millimetres of rain in Forrest Hill in just 33 minutes on Sunday morning, with about 75 millimetres recorded for Wagga on Sunday morning.
NSW SES Public Information Officer Scott McLennan said with all of the heavy rain over the weekend there is a renewed risk of more flash flooding and further flooding from the river yet again.
It is a situation Wagga will likely be facing until Christmas, according to Mr McLennan.
"Further rises are possible, depending on where the rain falls, later on in the week," Mr McLennan said.
Wagga's already flood-affected suburbs remain the greatest areas of concern for the coming days, with the previous floodwater yet to fully recede across some parts.
"When the water starts to flow downstream we are going to see renewed rises and more concerns throughout Moorong, Flowerdale and Gumly Gumly," Mr McLennan said.
Riverina recovery coordinator Donna Argus said the hardest part for those affected by floods is the "back and forth" in thinking we have gotten through the worst of it.
"We're still here supporting people now following the last flooding, and we will still be here if there's further flooding," Ms Argus said.
"The barrier is waiting for the water to come up and recede."
Ms Argus said residents whose homes are affected by floods can contact Wagga SES and ask for a rapid damage assessment or clean-out and they will be assisted and supported in their recovery.
There are some preparations residents can take to avoid flooding of their homes, according to Mr McLennan.
"While there's a clear sky, clean your gutters, clean your drains and down-pipes, make sure they're as clean as possible to ensure that backups don't happen, because that's when water starts coming into the house," he said.
"Look at any low points, if there's any wind activity you're going to start seeing branches pushed away or trees or any loose object is going to get picked up in the wind."
With additional flooding, also comes a higher volume of mosquitoes and snakes, yet another thing residents are being told to be mindful of.
"There are a lot of mosquitoes around, and the smell of the dirty water is quite concerning, we have started to see snakes being washed out, so stay clear of floodwaters and be mindful that you don't know what's in there, it could be dangerous," Mr McLennan said.
