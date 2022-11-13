The Daily Advertiser

Wagga SES warns Murrumbidgee River to hit 9 metres

By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 5:00pm
NSW SES Public Information Officer Scott McLennan says flash-flooding and flooding from the Murrumbidgee River are likely to continue until Christmas. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Support services are bracing for yet another bout of moderate flooding across Wagga this week, with the Murrumbidgee River predicted to reach 9 metres high on Monday.

