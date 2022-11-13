Weather warning upgraded as severe thunderstorm looms over Wagga

Wagga's weather warning has been upgraded, with the Bureau of Meterology now warning residents of potential severe thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon into the evening.
Severe thunderstorms are developing throughout the state and will continue into Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Wagga, West Wyalong, Griffith, Narrandera, Wilcannia and White Cliffs.
The Bureau warns residents heavy rainfall could lead to potentially dangerous flash flooding.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
