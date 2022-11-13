Tolland's newest women's football coach Bernadette Blake is hoping her team will find success through maintaining the legacy and memory of her friend and captain Stephanie Scott.
Scott was integral to re-starting Tolland's women's side nearly fifteen years ago, and Blake said she wants to bring the same level of joy and enthusiasm to the side that Scott did.
"When I started playing for Tolland, Steph was our captain and she was always having fun and it was really beautiful vibe around the women's team," Blake said.
"Since then it has been all about that, we love to win, and we have won our fair share, but it's about enjoying it and developing the young girls."
This will be Blake's first foray into coaching, and culture and development will be a key focus for her.
A highly experienced player herself, Blake is heading into her new role of the back of winning the men's division two player of the season.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
By prioritising player development, Blake hopes to help maintain a strong team not just in the coming season but for years to come.
"There's a lot of young girls coming through the club and I'd love to help develop them and help them enjoy their club footy," she said.
After years as one of the best players in the region, Blake said the timing felt right to take on a coaching role.
"Vanessa has done a great job for the last couple of years and she had great help from another one of our juniors, Olivia Webster, they've grown up through the club and they've taken that job on and I think it'll be nice for them not to have to take on that responsibility and just enjoy their football," she said.
Not wanting to step on any toes, Blake waited until the position was confirmed as vacant before putting her hand up.
"I thought, look why don't I give it a shot, but I felt obligated a little bit too because I've never been the coach, there's always been someone else doing the hard work and I just come along and play, so I thought better take that duty on and challenge myself a little bit," she said.
Returning to the women's competition next year after two years in the men's reserve grade, Blake said she'd made the decision to return before the coaching opportunity came up.
Blake said it's been a rough two years for Tolland's men's sides, and she had partly stayed to help keep numbers up.
"I was helping with numbers (in the men's) but also enjoying the personal challenge of playing and it got towards the end of the season and I just thought, I might go back to women's," she said.
"I sort of decided to go back to the women's and then when I knew they needed a coach that's when i really thought that seems right then."
Blake is excited to step up into her new tole, bringing her friend's philosophy with her.
"Steph's always in my mind when I'm playing women's. It's sometimes hard because it can be emotional thinking of that connection but it's pretty meaningful.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.