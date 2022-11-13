Wagga Softball Association can't catch a break, with another round of games called off this weekend due to poor weather.
The association was forced to delay the start of their season in October to allow time for fields to dry out.
The Saturday premier league has been able to complete two of their four scheduled matches, however the Monday night men's have had even worse luck, and are yet to step on field this season.
Last week's round three games were able to go ahead, but coaches reported the outfield was still quite wet.
The diamonds were finally able to get a fresh mow last weekend after the soggy ground had been preventing ride-on mowers from getting onto the fields.
Junior softballers have had less bad luck than their senior counterparts, with all junior round four games completed before the storms rolled into town.
This weekend was meant to be the associations Amie St Clair pink round, raising awareness for melanoma.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
