The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Softball Association forced to call washout on round four

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:53pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Paris Hall in action during round three. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Softball Association can't catch a break, with another round of games called off this weekend due to poor weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.