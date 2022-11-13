The Daily Advertiser

The Samantha Grenfell-trained Vayda Bale returns to win inaugural Bidgee Cup at Wagga

By Matt Malone
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 1:30pm
Vayda Bale and handler Neil Jones are presented the Budgee Cup at Wagga on Friday night. Picture by Wagga Greyhound Club

VICTORIAN visitor Vayda Bale captured her second Wagga feature in six months by taking out the $33,900 Bidgee Cup.

