VICTORIAN visitor Vayda Bale captured her second Wagga feature in six months by taking out the $33,900 Bidgee Cup.
Leading greyhound trainer Samantha Grenfell again made a successful raid north as Vayda Bale ($2.40) proved too speedy in the group three Ladbrokes Bidgee Cup Final (525m).
Vayda Bale took out the Graeme Hull Memorial Wagga Cup in June and returned just five months later to take out the inaugural running of the club's new feature race, the Bidgee Cup.
Vayda Bale showed explosive early speed to lead from box four, before then also showing plenty of toughness to hold out Special Blend ($4.40) and Start Packing ($5.00) in a thrilling finish.
Vayda Bale scored in a time of 29.99 seconds, with the margins one length by three quarters.
Grenfell kennel representative Neil Jones was thrilled to see the bitch tough out another feature victory.
"It was a great run," Jones told thedogs.com.au.
"She began well like she normally does and coming around the home turn, I was starting to get a little bit worried because I could see the two coming and I wasn't quite sure...I didn't think she'd won by a length but her little guts, she held on.
"It was a good effort."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Jones revealed Vayda Bale almost never made it to Wagga for the feature.
"She got injured a couple of months ago and we got her back right for the Bendigo Cup heats and unfortunately she hurt herself out of box rise there, on the mat, so she was off again and we didn't think we would make it to the Wagga Cup," Jones said.
"But fortunately a lot of hard work by the team at home, by Sam and Correy, and we got her there and we've been able to pull it off, so it's been a good team effort."
Vayda Bale will now move on to tackle heats of the Melbourne Cup next week.
"The preparation was always to bring her up for the heats, hopefully make the final, then the Melbourne Cup heats are on next Saturday night," he said.
"So as long as she pulls up well, which hopefully she has, she'll be in the Melbourne Cup heats next Saturday night."
Jones said the win would make for an enjoyable trip back to Anakie, situated between Bacchus Marsh and Geelong.
"Sensational, we couldn't be happier," he said.
Among the other features on the night was the $13,810 Wagga Marathon (760m), which was taken out by the Jack Strutt-trained Stagger Out Lee ($1.90).
Stagger Out Lee set a new track record for the long trip in the process, recording 45.25 for the 760m journey, defeating Adelong ($11) by two and a half lengths.
Club president Ben Talbot also took out one of the supporting features with Aston Galaxy ($2.70) winning the $4,320 The Bidgee Brisk Final (320m) in a time of 18.22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.