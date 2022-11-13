Martin takes out man of match after death of uncle

The Daily Advertiser

Liam Martin wins man of the match after emotional week

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:09pm, first published November 13 2022 - 6:30pm
Liam Martin has been awarded player of the match after an emotional lead up into Australia's semi-final game against New Zealand at the rugby league World Cup on Saturday.

