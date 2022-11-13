Martin takes out man of match after death of uncle

Liam Martin has been awarded player of the match after an emotional lead up into Australia's semi-final game against New Zealand at the rugby league World Cup on Saturday.
Martin's uncle, former Riverina footballer, Ian Gordon passed away from Motor Neuron Disease last week, just days before the game.
With family converging in England to support him in the World Cup effort, they watched Gordon's funeral via Zoom early the morning of the semi-final.
Martin's mother, Gordon's sister, Maxine, said it was an emotional day for the whole family.
"It was an incredibly emotional day tinged with such sadness and amazing pride. (I'm) super proud of my Liam and most amazing family," she said.
In a tight battle, the Kangaroos were just able to get over the Kiwis 16-14.
"It was an incredibly physical game and kept us on our feet," Maxine said.
Martin had 35 tackles, 107 run metres, a line break, and an off load in another stellar World Cup performance.
Maxine said seeing him receive the player of the match award was particularly special.
"To have Liam be awarded man of the match was emotional and amazing for all the family," Maxine said.
"Ian was in our thoughts and love when Liam was presented the medal."
The Penrith second-rower has had the dream debut tournament with the national team, scoring twice in games prior to the game.
Humble as always, Martin congratulated the Kiwis on their world cup run.
"We knew we had to match them for the 80 minutes and I thought our middles did an outstanding job," Martin said.
"All the teams we've played have played outstanding but this is another standard tonight, New Zealand are at the top there and it was a great game."
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said the game was an advertisement for how good international rugby league is.
"All those characteristics you want in Test match footy came out tonight. It was a great challenge for both sides and I thought both sides handled it really well. I think that will hold us in good stead for next week," Meninga said.
Celebrations were short in England though, with the team now looking ahead to the grand final game against Samoa.
In an unbelievable one-point upset, Samoa took down hosts England 27-26 thanks to a golden point field goal.
Australia will play Samoa in Manchester on Saturday, November 19 where the world cup champions will be crowned.
