Lewis Waters joins Wodonga Raiders after two seasons with Wagga Tigers

By Brent Godde
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:07pm, first published November 13 2022 - 12:00pm
Lewis Water lays a tackle for Wagga Tigers last season. He has signed at Wodonga Raiders for next year. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Tigers defender Lewis Waters has signed with Ovens and Murray League club Wodonga Raiders.

