A severe weather warning has been issued for an already saturated Wagga, with heavy rain causing flash-flooding a possibility on Sunday afternoon.
South West Slopes, the Riverina and the Snowy Mountains have been included as areas at risk of heavy rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall is expected to develop across the area, particularly about the ranges and higher terrain, with embedded thunderstorms forecast to bring scattered heavier falls from this afternoon.
Rainfall is expected to ease across the area during Monday morning.
Flood Watches and warnings are current for much of New South Wales. See http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ for details.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
