B-double goes up in flames on Hume Highway, south of Gundagai

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:36pm, first published 8:36am
Both northbound lanes on the Hume Highway south of Gundagai were closed on Sunday morning after a truck went up in flames. Picture supplied

The Hume Highway has reopened for traffic travelling northbound along the stretch after a B-double carrying waste paper burst into flames in the early morning hours.

