The Hume Highway has reopened for traffic travelling northbound along the stretch after a B-double carrying waste paper burst into flames in the early morning hours.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, south of Gundagai following reports of a truck on fire at about 2.26am, Sunday.
Both northbound lanes were temporarily closed just before the Sheahan Bridge.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said two FRNSW crews attended along with four Rural Fire Service (RFS) tankers.
"Because of the location we had a hard time getting water, so the RFS did a really wonderful job helping us with that," the spokesperson said.
The truck was towed from the highway at 4.40am, with no injuries reported.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
