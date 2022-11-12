Just one week before thousands of racegoers enjoyed a stellar day out at the Snake Gully Cup, the race track was almost completely submerged in floodwaters.
According to Gundagai-Adelong Race Club president Michael Crowe, there was a tangible sense of amazement among attendees - largely because many didn't believe the event would happen at all.
The Gundagai race track sits just next to the Murrumbidgee River, which peaked at the major flood level of 9.7 metres last Wednesday.
Floodwaters covered about 70 per cent of the course and was more than one metre deep in some parts.
Mr Crowe said he was "absolutely thrilled" the track dried out in time for Racing NSW to give the tick of approval and allow the carnival to go ahead.
"We had factored in a particular amount of time that we could achieve the race meeting in and we certainly pushed that to the limit," Mr Crowe said.
"The help and dedication of many people within Gundagai has made what was looking like a very difficult situation with recent flooding into a reality."
Strong thunderstorms are forecast to hit the town on Sunday, which Mr Crowe said adds to the incredible luck.
"I don't think we could have raced one day earlier and I don't think we could have raced one day later," he said.
"There was happiness just to be racing and locally the town folk were absolutely happy because many use the cup as their yearly family reunion."
More than 3000 people came through the gates and watched Super Helpful strengthen her credentials as the queen of country racing when she crossed the finish line first in the race of the day.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
