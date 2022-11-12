The Daily Advertiser
Free

Flash flooding, river rises expected as thunderstorms forecast for Riverina

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 12 2022 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES Southern Zone public information officer Scott McLennan says the forecast thunderstorm could cause flash flooding and river rises. Picture by Monty Jacka

Flood-weary residents across the Riverina have been put back on alert, with powerful thunderstorms expected to batter parts of the region on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.