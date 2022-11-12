Flood-weary residents across the Riverina have been put back on alert, with powerful thunderstorms expected to batter parts of the region on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Riverina and South West Slopes as up to 100 millimetres of rain are forecast to hit some towns.
More flash flooding is expected and officials are warning the Murrumbidgee River could once again surge to moderate or major flood levels in some areas including Wagga.
NSW SES Southern Zone public information officer Scott McLennan said the region is being hit "from all angles".
"With the bureau's prediction of significant widespread flooding over the next 24 to 48 hours, particularly on Sunday, we are going to see widespread falls of anywhere between 50 and 100 millilitres," Mr McLennan said.
"That's going to see renewed river rises to the moderate and major level here in Wagga over the next week.
"We are going to see flash flooding anywhere in that golden triangle, so that's Cootamundra, Temora, Junee - that whole area is going to have significant flooding."
Mr McLennan said there will be a community meeting held with the communities in North Wagga and Gumly Gumly on Monday night.
"We will see where the rain falls on Sunday and then have better predictions of when that water is going to come towards them," he said.
The Lachlan River is also expected to rise and cause renewed flooding in Forbes and Condobolin.
Significant releases are being made from the Hume Dam and the NSW SES is issuing prepare to evacuate notices for some low-lying parts of Albury.
The peak from the recent flooding event in Wagga has now passed through Darlington Point and is heading downstream to Hay.
Mr McLennan said the NSW SES has conducted three rescues in the region over the past 24 hours alone.
On Friday afternoon the NSW SES rescued a truck driver from his vehicle in floodwaters on Yamma Road, between Morundah and Coleambally.
"I'm not sure what condition the truck is in but he was rescued safely by the wonderful efforts of our volunteers," Mr McLennan said.
"The decisions we make and the decisions our community members make not only impact the businesses and families they belong to, but also impacts the volunteers and our rescue partners that are there to help."
