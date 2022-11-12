Multiple street signs and a light pole were smashed to the ground when a truck crashed while turning off a Riverina roundabout on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Wallendbeen, about 20 kilometres north-east of Cootamundra, about 7am after reports the B-double had jackknifed while crossing the roundabout.
The male driver did not require medical treatment, but the truck was damaged and blocking all traffic on to Burley Griffin Way.
In other news
Cootamundra Fire and Rescue captain Les Carr said the truck was carrying "general freight" and was removed about 11.50am.
The section of Burley Griffin Way which passes through Wallendbeen was closed for four hours while the truck was removed, with diversions in place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.