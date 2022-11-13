Some climate lessons from Sweden, and Wagga's floods

Anthony Albanese is proving to be a more wily politician than perhaps we had expected. He came to power on the back of his climate change agenda, but time is showing that this could be his downfall in three years time if Peter Dutton and the Liberals get their act together.
Albanese sent Chris Bowen to COP27 in Egypt. Wise move. Bowen is dispensable - he can be sacrificed six months before the election if power bills and methane taxes point to a Labor defeat.
King Charles isn't in Egypt because new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made it clear that British climate policy could change. But Sunak decided to go - early.
Young climate activist Greta Thunberg isn't there. She now says COP itself is little more than a "scam" which facilitates "greenwashing, lying and cheating". Only overthrow of "the whole capitalist system" will suffice, Thunberg told the recent children's crusade at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Speaking at the launch of a collection of essays from climate scholars, The Climate Book, Thunberg's message was anti-capitalism and de-growth. There is no "back to normal", she said. "Normal" was the "system" which gave us the climate crisis, a system of "colonialism, imperialism, oppression, genocide", and "racist, oppressive extractionism".
I don't think any smart politician will be seen in her company any time soon. Back home in Sweden, the political tide has turned. Mock elections are held in Swedish high schools every election year. This "election" showed that Swedish youth are voting right wing. Moderaterna (i.e. mainstream right) got the most votes.
The new Swedish government got rid of the ministry of the environment, and now has a new ministry of climate and business. The new Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, is only 26. In her first speech after her October appointment, Pourmokhtari said in her opinion environmental issues "had been given too much weight" in previous governments. "If we want to solve climate issues, it's about transforming industry and the transport sector," Energy Minister Ebba Busch said.
Yes, Sweden is still committed to reducing carbon dioxide. There'll be more more EV charging ports, for example.
The energy minister flagged 36 billion euros in credit guarantees for new nuclear reactors, plans new regulations that will discourage "arbitrarily shutting down nuclear power plants", and will look into temporarily restarting two existing reactors that are currently unused, according to a Vision Times web report.
Note the tone of the pro-growth, pro-export, and pro-lots-of-new-Swedish-technologies minister. New government, new minister, new attitude. Thunberg's "de-growth" isn't getting a look-in with Swedish voters, or with Swedish youth; she is yesterday's celebrity.
But what about the climate crisis? As I've pointed out many times, "climate" is left politics. The Green Left Weekly reminds us, "system change, not climate change", "environmental and social justice".
Climate change is not about the weather. It is about socialism, and government control over every aspect our lives.
Flood hype is a great example. Floods are not a product of climate change. Look up Wagga's flood history for yourself. "Since the first rural settlement in the early 1840s, there have been 77 floods of over 8.23m," the record says. "Significant floods have occurred in Wagga Wagga in 1852, 1853, 1870, 1891, 1925, 1950, 1952, 1974, 1991 and 2012 with the largest recorded flood of 10.97 metres occurring in 1844. There have been two floods greater than the 1974 flood," the record goes on.
There were periods of several years in between without a flood - drought more than likely. But the "of drought and flooding rains" description of Australia's is as true today as it ever was.
What about all those people whose new homes were flooded in Sydney? They were built on the Hawkesbury flood plain. An ICAC enquiry would point to greedy developers, the planning minister who approved development, and the Independent Planning Commission that allowed housing in an area that floods as regularly as the Murrumbidgee.
Bowen's fanatical climate policies will guarantee "de-growth" in Australia. Voters may react as Swedish voters have done.
If Opposition Leader Peter Dutton presents as a pro-growth, pro-export, and pro-lots-of-new-technologies future prime minister, voters will follow.
