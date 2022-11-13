Some climate lessons from Sweden, and Wagga's floods

The new Swedish government got rid of the ministry of the environment, and now has a new ministry of climate and business. The new Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, is only 26. In her first speech after her October appointment, Pourmokhtari said in her opinion environmental issues "had been given too much weight" in previous governments. "If we want to solve climate issues, it's about transforming industry and the transport sector," Energy Minister Ebba Busch said.

