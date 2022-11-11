VICTORY in the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup provided further validation for jockey Quayde Krogh on his move to Canberra.
Krogh finished his apprenticeship with Gai Waterhouse in Sydney and bit the bullet by making the move to Canberra, where he has built a strong partnership with the Joseph-Jones stable.
It is a move he does not regret.
"I moved down here this time last year and the team at Joseph Jones Racing, they've been huge at backing me and it was good to be able to reward them with a feature like this," Krogh said.
Krogh said it wasn't an easy decision to leave Sydney, but he's glad he did.
"I finished my apprenticeship with Gai and I got stuck in my ways in Sydney and was a bit apprehensive to move when I had job security there but since I've moved, I definitely haven't looked back," he said.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"It's been super, it's been 12 months I've thoroughly enjoyed, especially being able to bring home so many features.
"I'm really enjoying the life down here, it's turning out to be more of a happier lifestyle and I'm able to have a few more hobbies and do more things."
Krogh has now ridden Super Helpful at 10 of his 17 race starts and been on for four of his six wins, his latest coming in Friday's Snake Gully Cup. He was pleased to see him run the 1400m trip out.
"It was always going to be a question whether he would run out a strong 1400. The track probably played right into his hands today, a huge credit to the groundstaff here for getting it going," he said.
"I thought it was going to be in doubt the condition it was this time last week and to have the racing and put on a good day's racing is a massive credit to them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.