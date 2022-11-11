SUPER Helpful provided the queen of country racing with her third Snake Gully Cup win at Gundagai on Friday.
Canberra trainer Barbara Joseph captured her third win in the time-honoured feature as Super Helpful ($3.80) continued his rise through the ranks with victory in the $100,000 XXXX Gold Snake Gully Cup (1400m).
Joseph has been attending the Snake Gully Cup for close to 40 years and was delighted to win the race for a third time, twice now alongside her sons, and training partners, Paul and Matt.
Canberra jockey Quayde Krogh has built a strong association with Super Helpful and he urged the four-year-old to the front at the top of the straight and he had no trouble holding his rivals at bay.
Gai Waterhouse's $3.40 favourite Mensa Missile was a half length behind in second, while Wagga galloper Another One ($5.50) worked home strongly for third as the first three home cleared out from the rest.
The Gundagai triumph was Super Helpful's sixth win from just 17 starts, and his third victory this preparation. Paul Jones said the stable were delighted to win another Snake Gully Cup.
"It's time-honoured. When we set out races, it's high on our agenda. Bega Cup, this Cup, Wagga Cup. They're the races we love to win," Jones said.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Not only is the race a special one to the Joseph-Jones stable, but also the horse.
"It's great. (2017 Snake Gully Cup winner) Mercurial Lad was a stable favourite but this fella's becoming very close to bring right up there with him," Jones declared.
"He's one of our gun horses.
"Vanessa, Quayde's partner, does all the work. She loves him. It was a great tide by Quayde, he atoned for his missed start last week in the big race in Sydney, but this is a great race to win."
Super Helpful ran a gallant sixth in the country sprint at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day in what was the biggest test of his relatively short career.
He, along with Mensa Missile, is now qualified for the $2 million Big Dance over 1600m next year. The stable has their doubts he'll get a mile but are not ruling it out.
"I don't know. He's untested, really. That was 1400. He's won a couple at 1400," Jones said.
"Vanessa kind of thought he might have been a 1200 metre horse but now he's got a ticket in the Big Dance next year, we'll probably test him out sometime, maybe later this prep or next prep, over the mile."
Joseph won the 2002 Snake Gully Cup with Medicine, while she combined with her sons to win in 2017 with Mercurial Lad.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin was pleased to see Another One back near his best after two down-the-track finishes in strong country features at Randwick at his last two starts.
"Very happy," Colvin said.
The Phil Sweeney-trained Mr Moppett ($4.80) took out the $50,000 Snake Gully Flying (1000m).
It was a good day for Southern District trainers with Mitch Beer and Darrell Burnet also landing winners.
Beer scored with stable newcomer Shalook ($3.40), while Burnet won his second race with I Am Richenuff ($9.00).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.