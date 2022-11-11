The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Super Helpful wins the Snake Gully Cup for Barbara Joseph, sons Paul and Matt Jones, and jockey Quayde Krogh

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 8:45pm
Barbara Joseph is flanked by her son Paul Jones (left) and jockey Quayde Krogh after winning the Snake Gully Cup with Super Helpful on Friday.

SUPER Helpful provided the queen of country racing with her third Snake Gully Cup win at Gundagai on Friday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

