Wagga on alert as large hailstones and damaging winds to slam region

Residents across the Riverina are being told to prepare for damaging winds and large hailstones as severe thunderstorms again batter the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning shortly after 5pm Friday afternoon for parts of the region to prepare for severe thunderstorms.
Riverina locations likely to be affected including Wagga, West Wyalong, Narrandera and Lockhart.
The bureau said isolated severe thunderstorms developing inland are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones.
The bureau said the thunderstorms were triggered after cool air aloft combined with a surface trough on Friday afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
