FOOD adventurer Hayden Quinn will journey to Albury for a new festival, Sip and Savour, over summer.
With TV credits including Taste of Australia, Family Food Fight, Surfing the Menu - Next Generation and MasterChef Australia, Quinn will offer masterclasses and demonstrations showcasing the best Border produce.
"As a lover of everything regional Australia has to offer, Sip and Savour really called to me," Quinn said.
"Food and drink tastes best close to the source; I can't wait to celebrate and share what the mighty Murray region has to offer."
The curated selection of wine, spirits, beer and food purveyors from the Albury, Wodonga, Murray and surrounding areas will offer free tastings early on both days.
Festival co-founder James Harding welcomed the return of events.
"After a tumultuous few years in tourism and events, we are so excited to be launching Sip and Savour," he said.
