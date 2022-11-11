Junee has continued building ahead of their return to first grade next year with Pat Guthrie signing with the Diesels for 2023.
Guthrie who last played for Junee in 2020, spent 2021 playing for Southcity before heading across to Wagga Kangaroos for 2022.
The news follows the announcement that Daniel Foley will return to Laurie Daley Oval next year where he will take on an assistant coaching role alongside Damion Fraser who led the Diesels' Burmeister Shield to premiership success after downing Gundagai in the grand final 14-10.
The Diesels have also announced that Gav Lamb will return for another season in charge of the league tag side while John Makeham will now take charge of the Burmeister Shield team.
In other Junee coaching appointments, Terry Douglas will coach the Diesels Weissel Cup side after working alongside Fraser in 2022, while Simon Vanzanten has been announced as coach of the Sullivan Cup team.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.