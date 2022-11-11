The Daily Advertiser

Pat Guthrie will return to Junee next season after stints with Southcity and Wagga Kangaroos

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Pat Guthrie will return to the Diesels in 2023.

Junee has continued building ahead of their return to first grade next year with Pat Guthrie signing with the Diesels for 2023.

