Towns across the Riverina are bracing as more wet and wild weather threatens to worsen the flood situation this weekend.
The SES is warning people across the region to be prepared after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate to major flood watch for the Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers and a minor to moderate flood watch for the Mirrool Creek.
The next rain event was scheduled to hit Wagga on Friday night, with up to 65 millimetres predicted for the city between Saturday and Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Even before the latest event began, parts of the region were hit by another wet weather system that swept in from the west on Thursday.
That saw the town of Hay record 11.6 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9am Friday, while Hillston recorded 19mm, and Balranald 14mm.
SES public information officer Scott McLennan warned the forecast over the next few days is not looking great.
"Unfortunately, we do have significant rainfall coming towards us this weekend," Mr McLennan said.
"We have storms from Friday night onward, while the heaviest rains will fall on Sunday. What that means for the community, is we will see the Murrumbidgee River rise once again.
"We're also going to see significant flash flooding challenges right across the region."
Mr McLennan said the extent of flooding would depend on where the rain falls, but said it would depend on where the rain falls.
"We're anticipating there will be moderate flooding here in Wagga sometime early next week and then that will head further downstream as well."
Coming barely a week after Wagga recorded its worst flood in ten years, some evacuees have opted not to return home just yet.
"There are families in North Wagga, Moorong, Flowerdale... and Gumly Gumly that have made the decision not to return to their homes," Mr McLennan said.
"We know there is still water over the roads in the access roads at Flowerdale and Moorong.
"We understand their anxiety levels, but I doubt they will choose to return before the river peaks [again]."
It comes as WaterNSW announced the Burrinjuck Dam catchment recorded its wettest October since records began in 1890, with the catchment receiving almost 120 per cent of the total dam storage in inflows.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.