A cohort of Wagga Year 12 students have ended their final year of school in style as they held their formal this week.
Mount Austin's HSC Class of 2022 were looking very classy as they converged on the Victory Memorial Gardens on Thursday afternoon before attending their formal dinner at The Wild Vine.
Many in the cohort were glad to be done with school and excited for what is up ahead.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ebony Warner said the exam period went well and was looking forward to the formal.
"I only had one exam, so it flew by really quick and it wasn't too stressful," she said.
Looking ahead, Ebony hopes to work in the childcare sector for a time before a potential career change.
"I currently work at the Boorooma Childcare Centre, but I'm planning on joining the police academy when I'm older," she said.
Classmate Xander Conway said it was a "very surreal moment" to finish school.
"It feels good to finally put it behind me, but it's also been the thing I've done for most of my life, so moving from that into something else is a very big step to take."
Xander currently has an early entry offer for IT at CSU, but is weighing up his options.
"I'm still unsure if I'll take it up, but at least I have that option," he said.
Chelsea Cowell was also glad to finish Year 12.
"It's exciting that it's done for now."
Tamara Crampton said it feels different now it's all over and hopes to go into childcare next.
Meanwhile, classmate Tahlia Wade appreciates the break and said it "feels nice to finally be able to lay down for a while."
"I'm [now] hoping for a mechanic apprenticeship," she said.
Bob Buntin agreed with his peers saying he's "really happy" to finish school.
His good mate Shane Stoddard is feeling "pretty alright" about it all.
"I'm proud I don't have to ever go back to school again," he said.
Shane will now head out to the paddock to work as a farm hand.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.