Wagga City Council will be looking to educate more local pet owners on the risks of allowing their cats to roam freely outdoors, in place of pushing for a strict cat curfew.
Following calls for Wagga to follow the ACT in banning outdoor cats earlier this year, the council has assessed how it can reduce overnight prowling.
Council's manager of environment Mark Gardiner said imposing a strict cat curfew, which some residents had called for, would not be possible due to state government legislation.
In other news
The council has instead decided to focus on improving education and seeking involvement in a pilot RSPCA program.
"Obviously cats are known to have a huge impact on the environment, killing wildlife and native animals," Mr Gardiner said.
"Unfortunately at the moment we're fairly limited in our capability [to implement controls on cats] ... so we're really focused on responsible pet ownership."
Council identified the Keeping Cats Safe at Home program co-ordinated by the RSPCA, which provides 11 different NSW councils with tool kits to assist pet owners in keeping their pets indoors.
Labor councillor Dan Hayes said it was worth checking if the council could get involved with the program.
"There isn't a lot we can do until the NSW government changes it regulations," Cr Hayes said.
"But there is that pilot program ... we should write to be a part of it rather than waiting for a number of years to see if they do expand it."
Cr Hayes said the damage cats do to wildlife and the environment was clearly a gripe for many residents in Wagga.
"It's an issue we've identified in the community and the community certainly thinks it's an issue too," he said.
Five councils put forward motions calling for Local Government NSW to lobby the state government to give councils the permission to introduce cat curfews at an October conference.
Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon said a cat curfew would be "very, very popular" with the general public.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.