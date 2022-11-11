The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council to educate cat owners on outdoor roaming risks

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 12 2022 - 1:30pm, first published November 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council cannot impose a strict ban on cats roaming freely outdoors due to NSW government legislation. Picture by Monty Jacka

Wagga City Council will be looking to educate more local pet owners on the risks of allowing their cats to roam freely outdoors, in place of pushing for a strict cat curfew.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.