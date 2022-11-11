The Daily Advertiser

The recent wet weather and flooding forced Cricket NSW officials to postpone Sunday's fixtures

By Matt Malone
November 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Mahesh Kodamullage makes the long walk back to the sheds in a recent Regional Bash clash between Wagga Sloggers and Border Bullets at Robertson Oval. Picture by Emma Hillier

WAGGA Sloggers' Regional Bash campaign has been put on ice for the time being.

