Drew Kenna is hopeful of a bit of early tempo in Saturday night's $14,280 Griffith Cup with him believing that will give him the best chance to drive Barrett to the win.
Kenna will drive Barrett in the feature race in Griffith on Saturday night over 2150m with him hoping there is a bit of pace early in the proceedings.
"Any sort of race that is run with a bit of early tempo, he's always getting home strong," Kenna said.
"So it will just depend how much early speed there is.
"He went around on Cobram on Monday and they ran 27.5 their first quarter and as soon as that popped up I knew he would be a really good hope.
"He just thrives on that early speed and if there is a bit of speed on early, he will be hitting the line strong as usual."
Barrett will back on Saturday night following a win at Cobram on Monday, with Kenna confident that he will follow up strong.
"I haven't done a lot with him," he said.
"He's a good eater and drinker, you don't have to work him too hard, so I haven't done much in between.
"He has spent most of the week in the paddock with his head down, I did a little bit of light work with him on Thursday and he was sharp.
"So yeah I think he will be fine."
Barrett has drawn well for the race in gate two with Kenna predicting to hopefully settle a bit off the lead and finish home strong.
"He will probably settle in the running line somewhere," he said.
"I think there is a bit of speed from out wide and a bit of speed inside him, so he will come out on the bit and hopefully just end up one out one back or one out two back.
"Then hope that the ones in front have to use a bit of petrol to get those positions.
"He has got a pretty quick sprint on him, so if they do a bit of work then he will get his chance to run over the top of them."
This will be Barrett's third race back after around a month break with Kenna admitting they thought he had broken down.
"He ran third at Cobram the week before and went really well," he said.
"They just went too slow for him early and he had a bit of a task trying to run them down in a really quick last quarter.
"He didn't shirk the task and actually got home really well, before that he probably had a month off racing.
"We thought he'd broken down but it was just a minor injury, we've ended up getting him back to the races and he seems as good as gold at the moment."
When asked who he thought was the horse to beat, Kenna said that the David Kennedy-trained Delightful Angel would be quite strong.
"I think Delightful Angel has got a bit of class on her side," he said.
"I just don't know how forward she'll be and I don't think she has trialled.
"She has got a bit of class and I think she won a group two or three at Melton a few months back, so she goes pretty well.
"Also Louthario, he ran in pretty strong company last week in Menangle and he's dropping back in grade a fair bit from running there where they run a fair bit of time.
"I think he finished midfield and went pretty well, so the two Kennedy runners I think they will be probably hard to beat."
