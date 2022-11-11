The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga honours veterans at Victory Memorial Gardens Remembrance Day ceremony

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:36pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A solemn minute's silence was observed in the Wagga CBD late Friday morning to reflect on the sacrifice made by Australian service men and women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.