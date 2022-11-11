A solemn minute's silence was observed in the Wagga CBD late Friday morning to reflect on the sacrifice made by Australian service men and women.
Vietnam veteran Des Davie said the Wagga Victory Memorial Gardens Remembrance Day ceremony was vitally important to local veterans.
"It's part of the recognition to all people who served and defended Australia," he said.
"It's very important that the community are part of that because they are a part of Australia."
Mr Davie, who moved to Wagga in the mid-1960s, said Remembrance Day was also a time for Australian veterans of all generations to share their unique connection to service.
"It's a continual family who have served and understand each other's difficulties, restraints and how you fit into the general society," he said.
That connection, Mr Davie said, cannot be explained to those without combat experience. "It's like being in an audience watching a match," he said.
"You can verbally tell somebody what it was like but unless you're in there, you can't experience it."
National Serviceman Jeff Harrison shared a familial connection to the day.
"My grandfather was in the First World War and before that, he was in the Boer War," Mr Harrison said.
"The community's involvement today - it's really nice to see that they're here to remember."
Wagga local John Anderson served in the Air Force for nearly 24 years but said he'd have no hesitation if asked to join again.
"If I could sign up tomorrow, I would," Mr Anderson said.
"I served and I really enjoyed what I was doing, going out and helping people."
The veteran said he would always cherish the camaraderie he found while in the Air Force and since retiring.
"I've made a lot of friends and even though you might not see them for a while, as soon as you meet them again, that's just like yesterday," he said.
Mr Anderson's grandfather was a World War One and World War Two veteran and his father a World War Two veteran.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
