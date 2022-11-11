TALENTED Northern Jets footballer Jack Fisher has stepped up to take on the president's role at the club.
The Jets held a crisis meeting last week after the club's original annual general meeting was postponed due to the roles of president, secretary and vice-president were left vacant.
But the Jets have rallied, with a large attendance turning out for the crisis meeting last Thursday night.
Fisher took on the president's role, while Holly Walker is the club's new secretary and Andrew Clark and Matt Dart are vice-presidents.
Fisher has been a mainstay of the Jets' senior team over the past decade, playing 155 first grade games after making his debut as a teenager.
Fisher has been president of the Ariah Park B&S committee previously.
Outgoing president Simon Gaynor said Fisher will do a great job.
"Jack will be perfect for the role," Gaynor said.
"Jack said he just didn't want to see all of our good work wasted.
"We had over 40 at the meeting, a big turnout.
"We're in a good position moving forward."
The Jets are the only Farrer League club yet to announce a coach but hope to do so in coming weeks.
