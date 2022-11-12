A local gym is getting behind Wagga dad and local police officer senior sergeant Matt Owen and his three boys by raising funds for the family after the tragic and sudden loss of partner and mum, Megan Fisher.
Megan passed away suddenly on October 5 at just 39 years old.
At the time of her passing, Megan and Senior Constable Owen had been expecting their fourth child.
To combat financial pressures senior constable Owen and his three sons, Josh, Zac and Levi are facing in the light of losing their partner and mother, Workout Wagga owner Jared Kahlefeldt has organised a fundraiser.
"We are doing the 24-hour treadmill challenge to raise funds for Matt and his boys," Mr Kahlefeldt said.
"When ran one last year at the same time, but last year we raised money for Movember.
"Because we did really well with it last year, we were really happy with it, this year we decided to do it again but keep the money locally."
Senior Constable Owen is a member of the gym and comes in regularly, well-known to the gym staff and fellow members.
"We are really looking forward to raising as much money as we can and helping them out."
Initially, Mr Kahlefeldt had a goal of raising $10,000 for the family through a Gofundme which has been set up, but now he is looking at raising the bar.
"We have some really good sponsors on board and already we're sitting on $8000 and we're hopeful we might be able to get $15,000," he said.
Gym members and everyday residents can sign up for the challenge.
"You can put your name down and walk or run for 15 minutes, 30, an hour if you want," Mr Kahlefeldt said.
"We will have nine treadmills going for the 24 hours. It's not just for members, we're open to anyone who wants to come in and we're going to have prizes and stuff too."
Donations can be made on the day at the gym or through the Gofundme at https://gofund.me/034c792b.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
