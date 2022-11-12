The Daily Advertiser

Workout Wagga to host fundraiser for the family of Megan Fisher

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 9:00am
Workout Wagga owner Jared Kahlefeldt is leading a fundraising drive for police officer senior sergeant Matt Owen. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A local gym is getting behind Wagga dad and local police officer senior sergeant Matt Owen and his three boys by raising funds for the family after the tragic and sudden loss of partner and mum, Megan Fisher.

