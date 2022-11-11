The Daily Advertiser

Oversized truck takes out power lines on Turvey Park's Mitchelmore Street

By Tim Piccione
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 1:20pm
The power line on Mitchelmore Street that was downed by an oversized truck late Friday morning. Picture by Tim Piccione

A driver has escaped uninjured after an oversized truck took down a power line above Mitchelmore Street in Turvey Park late Friday morning.

