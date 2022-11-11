A driver has escaped uninjured after an oversized truck took down a power line above Mitchelmore Street in Turvey Park late Friday morning.
The truck was part of an oversized convoy when it caught a power line near Wagga High School, bringing down the attached pole through a fence and onto the footpath.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW, Ambulance NSW Rescue and Essential Energy were called to the incident at 11.40am and have closed off access through Mitchelmore Street to clean up the area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The truck's sole driver was left trapped inside the vehicle until Essential Energy arrived to safely free him.
Stewart Alexander said the incident was a good reminder to anyone who encounters fallen power lines.
"Always stay away from downed power lines - they're very dangerous," Mr Alexander said.
The adjacent Bidgee School on Mitchelmore Street partially lost power on Friday due to the incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.