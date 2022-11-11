TEENAGE golfer Isaac Molloy will try and emulate the feats of Bart Carroll by winning the Wagga Country Club championships as a junior.
Molloy enters the third round of the championships as joint leader after firing back-to-back even par rounds last weekend.
He and 2004 club champion Kurt Pideski will enter the final round with a four-shot lead on the rest of the field.
Leading the chasing pack four back is Jarrod Meacham and James Elliott, while last year's Wagga City Club champion Kyle Tuckett is a shot further back.
It has already been a big couple of weeks for Molloy, who finished year 12 at Mater Dei Catholic College last week.
Now he turns his focus to trying to add his name to the honour board at the Country Club.
"It's a good feeling (to be leading)," Molloy said.
"I was just hoping not to have any blowout rounds. The first couple of rounds, I thought somewhere around par would be good, to be in contention.
"I was a bit surprised that even par was in the lead but yeah."
Molloy, at just 17, has never experienced fighting out the finish of a club championships but is looking forward to the challenge.
"I haven't really been that close. This is my second time being in A grade for the club champs," he explained.
"Last year, I think I was close-ish after two rounds then I had a blowout round in the third round that put me out of it completely but I feel like my game is a lot better this year than what it was last year. I feel like I've got a genuine chance.
"It would be pretty cool to follow in Bart Carroll's footsteps, he won it three times as a junior. Other than that, it would be just another golf tournament.
"I'm keen for it. A bit of pressure, it will be good."
Molloy, a scratch marker, was surprised even par had him in the lead at the halfway mark. He thinks he will have to shoot under par from here to take the title.
"It's hard to say but I think I'd want to try and shoot one or two under each day. I think that would go pretty close, but you never know, anything can happen," he said.
"It will be just the same for me as how I went out there for the first two days. Just minimise the big scores and play par golf. Nothing too risky, take a bogey when needed."
The leaders will be sent out in seeded groups for the final round on Sunday.
Molloy believes Pideski is naturally his biggest danger.
"After rounds one and two, he is now, definitely," he said.
"Also, you've got to remember that of the other blokes they can all shoot pretty low, which I'm also pretty wary of. They've all got the potential."
