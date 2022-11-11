The Daily Advertiser

Teenage golfer Isaac Molloy will strive to win the Wagga Country Club championships as a junior this weekend

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Molloy in action during the 2020 club championships at Wagga Country Club. He is one of the leaders heading into the final weekend. Picture by Les Smith

TEENAGE golfer Isaac Molloy will try and emulate the feats of Bart Carroll by winning the Wagga Country Club championships as a junior.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.