The Sturt Highway has closed near Gum Creek, west of Darlington Point, due to flooding.
The closure, which extends the highway's existing closure between Lockhart Road at Collingullie and the Kidman Way at Darlington Point, has resulted in an extensive diversion for travellers.
Local residents are able to access their properties, the Transport Management Centre said, but no vehicles can pass Gum Creek.
Westbound traffic is advised to take the Kidman Way to Griffith and Goolgowi and then use the Mid Western Highway to continue on to Hay.
Eastbound traffic should take the same path in reverse.
Motorists needing to travel in flood affected areas are advised to take extreme care and are reminded to never drive through floodwaters.
NSW Transport Management Centre also warns residents to be prepared for conditions to change quickly.
Several other major roads that remain closed include the Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong, the Riverina Highway at Coreen, north of Corowa and the Riverina Highway and Federation Way between Hopefield and Urana.
In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
