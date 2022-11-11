University students just starting their teaching degrees will be offered paid work in Riverina public schools in a bid to tackle the crippling teacher shortage.
The NSW Government has launched a two-year pilot program which will employ up to 20 students studying to become either teachers or teacher's aides as part-time "educational paraprofessionals" in Riverina schools.
The students in the Riverina Teaching Hub program will "assist with teaching and learning" in the classroom up to two days a week and receive a permanent job at the school upon completing their studies.
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the program will allow aspiring teachers from the Riverina to gain valuable, hands-on experience without leaving their home towns.
"This is an exciting new model we are launching in the Riverina region, where teaching students will be employed in public schools and receive real-world, in-classroom learning while studying their degree," Ms Mitchell said.
"This program will see new teachers trained in schools in their home town and be offered jobs in those schools once they are qualified."
If successful the program would eventually be rolled out across other parts of the state.
Wagga Teachers Association organiser Jack O'Brien said schools across the region are currently battling high rates of vacancies as more teachers continue to quit due to burnout.
He said the program was another disappointing announcement which failed to address the underlying causes of the teacher shortage.
"We can promote and get as many new teachers into the system as we like, but with the way the conditions are currently in NSW public schools we aren't retaining teachers - because the conditions are so poor," Mr O'Brien said.
"What our early career teachers are finding - and it would be no different with a university student coming into the job - is the teacher shortage is at such a point of crisis they are being asked to teach outside their qualified areas."
Mr O'Brien warned the program could actually exacerbate the problem by increasing workloads for the teachers being asked to mentor the university students.
The participating schools in the 2023 program are Kooringal High School, Mount Austin High School, Albury High School, Corowa High School and Murray High School.
Through the program, up to 10 participants will receive a double degree from UNSW and another 10 will receive certificates in school based education support from Alphacrucis University College.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
