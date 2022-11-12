For more than 20 years, passionate and caring Jan Farndale worked her magic as the secretary for Wagga School of Arts, renowned for her ability to make members new and old feel welcomed and special.
Members had been like family to Jan, just as she had been greatly loved and cherished by all whose lives she positively touched, so much so, her legacy will forever live on through the organisation.
On October 8, after being ill for three months, Jan tragically lost her battle with cancer, but her place at the Wagga School of Arts is that of eternity.
Wagga School of Arts vice president Fay Walters, who worked alongside Jan for years, said Jan's departure has left members sad as she had been such a big part of their daily life for more than two decades.
"For some twenty-plus years, this wonderful, caring woman, Jan Farndale opened the door to the Basement Theatre and took up her chair at her much-loved antique desk," Ms Walters said.
"Her role as a secretary she cherished and was always up to welcome new members and old alike.
Jan had a passion for stage management and sourcing vintage props which she would find at various opportunity shops.
She work with various professional theatre companies throughout her life and knew many Australian actors and directors.
Jan had a fierce love for vintage items, Dr Who and The Space Universe, books, trivia, theatre and classical music.
"Jan had an insatiable appetite for books, she would nearly read one per day," Ms Walters said.
"Her legacy was some 3000 books on shelves in her house, which were built by Bill Turner who would do anything for Jan at any time."
Ms Walters said Jan had a great laugh and a sense of humour.
"She loved vintage in every form, and once when it was suggested her desk in the office be upgraded, Jan threw her body across it and said; 'if it goes, I go."
A vibrant personality, and inquisitive about family history and the universe, the loss of Jan is a loss that will be greatly felt across the Wagga community.
