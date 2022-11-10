A FINAL track gallop will be conducted at Gundagai on race morning to give the all clear for Snake Gully Cup day.
The Gundagai track received two millimetres of rain on Wednesday night before a couple of senior jockeys conducted a gallop on the course on Thursday afternoon.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin has scheduled another track gallop at 7am on race morning before the final green light is given for Gundagai's big day to proceed.
"I've had two senior jockeys out there today to conduct a track gallop. It is drying, the track, in the area of concern," Martin said.
"We need to see it dry a little bit more, and also with rain predicted overnight, just to be safe, we'll conduct a further track gallop in the morning."
The Gundagai-Adelong Race Club has put in a massive amount of work over the past week to have the track in a condition to race.
This time last week, more than half the track was under water due to flooding.
The club organised a helicopter to help dry the 70-metre section of the track that is causing the concern.
"The helicopter didn't come through until (Thursday) morning because of the storm predictions in the area," Martin explained.
"It is drying, we'll just continue to monitor it over the next 24 hours."
The first of eight races on Snake Gully Cup day is set for 1pm, with another seven-race card scheduled for day two on Saturday.
