The Daily Advertiser

NSW SES and Murrumbidgee Council called a community meeting to provide an update on flood management

By Cai Holroyd
November 10 2022 - 8:00pm
The NSW SES and Murrumbidgee council called a community meeting to provide a flood update to residents. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The NSW SES has said that the Darlington Point bridge closing is highly unlikely with current predictions, and that they believe we are close to seeing the flood peak.

