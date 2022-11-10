The NSW SES has said that the Darlington Point bridge closing is highly unlikely with current predictions, and that they believe we are close to seeing the flood peak.
The NSW SES and Murrumbidgee Council called a public meeting at Darlington Point Sports Club to provide a briefing to the entire community regarding the recent flooding and heavy rainfall ahead of predicted further rain in the next days.
It's currently predicted that Darlington Point will see another thunderstorm on November 10 with further rainfall on November 13.
The Bureau of Meteorology today downgraded their predicted peak from 7.8m to 7.7metres, in welcome news to those nervously keeping track.
The SES's Shane Hargrave, the deputy incident commander in charge of the flood, said that they were looking at downgrading the threat level as a response.
"The BOM is now predicting a flood peak of 7.7m tomorrow, we're monitoring that."
"With the downgrading of the peak from the Bureau today, I'll probably look at releasing that 'prepare to evacuate' product for those other areas of North Darlington point but the emergency warnings will still remain," he said.
He added that the SES would be releasing evacuation alerts well before any access issues occur and that they were not expecting any issues with the bridge.
The primary concern at present is a fear of Kidman Way becoming flooded and Darlington Point becoming isolated, and the SES has been at work creating a plan to ensure stores within the city will remain stocked with adequate supplies until the roads can be cleared.
The words weren't so comforting to those in attendance, who raised their own fears of those with medical needs becoming isolated - as well as concerns around those unable to evacuate to a friend or family member's house.
Mr Hargrave assured all that they had contingency plans in place to ensure all could get their medical needs looked after and that those without friends or family to stay with could get assistance from the SES to stay in Griffith temporarily.
"Our policy is [to stay with] friends and family first ... Any accommodation assistance is to go up through to Griffith at this stage ... if we're looking at a bigger part of town, we'll create a registration point."
Some took a wider view, questioning the existing infrastructure but councillors urged them to bring those long-term solutions at a later date.
Murrumbidgee Mayor Ruth McRae said that council was already planning a consultation day to revisit the infrastructure once the water subsides.
Ms McRae urged all not to panic.
"We are safe, keep that front and centre in mind."
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, please call 000.
