After having to withdraw from the Ironman World Championships in October due to illness, Radka Kahlefeldt will make her racing return on Sunday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Radka Kahlefeldt is back fit, happy and healthy ahead of her return to racing this weekend in Melbourne.

After having to withdraw from the World Ironman Championships at Kona due to a case of glandular fever, Radka Kahlefeldt is back fit, healthy and ready to get back into racing.

