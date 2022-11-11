After having to withdraw from the World Ironman Championships at Kona due to a case of glandular fever, Radka Kahlefeldt is back fit, healthy and ready to get back into racing.
It has been a difficult few months for Kahlefeldt, however she is back into her training and will compete at the Ironman 70.3 in Melbourne this weekend.
"It's been a bit of a roller coaster," Kahlefeldt said.
"The glandular fever hit me really hard, especially when I didn't know what it was and I just thought I was extremely tired.
"I was almost thinking about retirement, because I felt so tired and I couldn't do anything.
"But Brad (Husband and Coach) convinced me to give it another few weeks and I think around the Wagga Lake Run I started to feel back to myself and started actually enjoying sport and training.
"That gave me motivation and since then I'm back to training and I'm loving it like I've always loved it, I've got the two races coming up and I'm super excited."
Kahlefeldt's first major race since the illness will be the half Ironman in Melbourne which she is hoping to use as preparation ahead of her main goal which is Ironman Western Australia in December where she is hoping to re-qualify for the Ironman World Championships to be held in Kona, Hawaii in October 2023.
Ahead of her return to racing, Kahlefeldt was looking forward to testing herself against some quality athletes.
"Melbourne is going to be a stacked field," she said.
"I've seen there is a few really good girls coming down and I'm super excited.
"I got a new bike shipped from my sponsor, so it couldn't be better.
"The weather doesn't look great, so the swim might be cancelled which is a pity because swimming is one of my strongest disciplines.
"But my bike and run training went well, so I can't wait to test myself again after a longer break."
Kahlefeldt also added there is an extra motivation for her to qualify for Kona, with her still having tickets to fly to Hawaii for the event.
"I obviously had flights booked for this year for Kona," she said.
"But because I was sick I didn't cancel them I just deferred them for a year, which is kind of another motivation because I already have the tickets.
"I definitely want to go, I was just watching it this year and there was some amazing performances.
"It's really motivating."
After a difficult few months, Kahlefeldt was thankful for all of the support she received from friends and family as she returned to training.
"A big thanks to all of my supporters and friends and family," she said.
"Also of course Brad, I think without him I would be already retired."
