Sparking more visits from eco-friendly tourists and driving the uptake of greener cars are the targets of Wagga City Council's first dip into the world of electric vehicle charging.
The city's councillors have resolved to develop a policy on providing EV charging stations on public land and seek funds to install charging bays at some of Wagga's tourism hot spots.
If the council is successful in applying for grants from the NSW government, chargers will be installed at Bolton Park, the Visitor Information Centre, the Museum of the Riverina, O'Reilly Street and Apex Park.
Council's manager of environment Mark Gardiner said due to the requirements in the current round of grants, the stations will be "destination chargers" designed to attract visitors to the city.
"There's a number of enquiries we get from travellers asking where they can charge their electric vehicle if they come to Wagga," Mr Gardiner said.
"These [chargers] would obviously support what is, at the moment, a fairly limited network - which will obviously improve over the coming years."
Mr Gardiner said the council wanted to "take on a leadership role" and provide the chargers to encourage local businesses to follow suit, while also helping the city achieve its net-zero emissions targets.
Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon said more people were beginning to accept that internal combustion engines are "really old technology now" and embrace EVs as the "vehicles of the future".
Cr McKinnon said if the council does install its own public EV charging stations, they could become a new revenue stream by charging users the "going rate for whatever charge is supplied".
Cr Rod Kendall supported the motion as he felt the council should not miss out on grants which could be a "one-off opportunity" but admitted he was wary about providing chargers on public land.
"It harks back about 100 years ago when petrol bowsers used to be put on the footpath and you parked up there next to them," Cr Kendall said.
"We moved away from that philosophy for petrol powered cars a long time ago and I don't see why we should go down that old path again."
Cr Kendall said he would not support the installation of any more public EV charging stations until the council had developed clear policy surrounding them.
