The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council seeks funding for EV chargers at tourism hot spots

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council will apply for grants to install electric vehicle chargers at six tourism hot spots across the city, including Bolton Park. Picture by Monty Jacka

Sparking more visits from eco-friendly tourists and driving the uptake of greener cars are the targets of Wagga City Council's first dip into the world of electric vehicle charging.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.