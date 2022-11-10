Kildare Catholic College student Emily McPherson has been selected in the Netball NSW under 17 state squad camp.
The 15-year-old successfully trialled in Sydney over three consecutive weekends before being selected in the 30-player squad.
This was McPherson's first year eligible to trial for the squad, and said she did so on a whim.
"Mum saw it on Facebook, just on Netball NSW's page, and it just said you can put your name down, and it's under 17's squad trials for the state team and I was just like why not, see what happens," McPherson said.
The Ganmain-Grong Grong-Maotong junior has been playing netball since she was seven-years-old and balanced playing in four competitions through the 2022 winter season.
Alongside her GGGM under 15's side, she also played up in their under 17's, as well as A grade for both Lockhart in the Hume league and Nixons Netball in the Wagga Netball Association competition.
McPherson said she'd fallen out of love with the game last year but has found a renewed enjoyment for the sport.
After passing through the first two state trials McPherson said she felt like her performance was getting better each time she went on court in Sydney.
"There were so many girls in phase one I knew they had to cut down and maybe I was lucky but getting through to phase three was kind of like 'wow'," she said.
"I think I did trial better in phase three than I did for phase one but it was pretty exciting and then when I got selected for the squad, it was kind of not really real, I didn't think it was going to happen, so it was really exciting."
It was an anxious wait for McPherson, who said the squad was released a day later than she had expected.
"It was really exciting and I couldn't wait to tell them my friends."
The young netballer dedicates her weekends and afternoons to the game she loves, training as much as possible both with representative teams and by herself.
She said that NSW Swifts shooter, and fellow Wagga local, Sophie Fawns has been an inspiration.
"I kind of think of Sophie Fawns as a little bit of my role model," McPherson said.
"She's just had all this, she's gone through the Netball NSW pathway, and I think she's really paved the way for regional girls to get to go through the pathway."
McPherson said she would like to pursue netball further but is trying to not take her sport too seriously too soon as she's still "just a kid".
Both her parents and grandparents have been incredibly supportive of her netball aspirations, as taxi-drivers and cheerleaders.
Travelling so much for her sport has been a big cost, both financially and psychically, and McPherson said she plans to play a little less next year.
Her year isn't over yet though, and along with her mum she will travel back to Sydney in a fortnight for the state squad camp.
After the two day camp the NSW state team and training partners will be selected.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
