Temora junior Liam Martin to run out in Australia's World Cup semi-final

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Liam Martin with his niece Alula Mahrt after Penriths grand final win in October. Picture supplied

Temora's Liam Martin has been named in Australia's starting side for their semi-final match against New Zealand in Leeds on Saturday morning.

