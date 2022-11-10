Temora's Liam Martin has been named in Australia's starting side for their semi-final match against New Zealand in Leeds on Saturday morning.
In his debut tournament with the national side, Martin has run out three times for the Kangaroos, scoring on two occasions.
Martin scored his first try in Australia's 66-6 win over Italy, and followed up with another in their 48-4 win over Lebanon in the quarter finals.
The Temroa junior has had a ripping second half of the year combining his Australian debut with a back-to-back premiership win with his NRL club Penrith.
Australia will face rivals New Zealand for the 16th time at a World Cup on Saturday morning, vying for a spot in the decider to be held next weekend.
Australia are reigning World Cup holders, after winning the competition on home soil in 2017. The Australia New Zealand semi-final will kick off at 6:45am local time, Saturday November 12.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
