The Wagga Domestic Violence Liaison Committee will be hosting a film-night fundraiser in the hopes of sparking some conversations around domestic violence.
The committee is kicking off '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence' with a showing of 'She Said'.
The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey who exposed Harvey Weinstnein's years of abuse against women and helped shatter decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
Wagga City Council youth development officer Alexandra Osgood hopes the event and the following 16 days of activism will similarly break the wall of silence that surrounds violence in our own community.
"This year's campaign kicks off on Friday the 25th of November which is also the international day for the elimination of violence against women," she said.
"The committee thought it would be a great opportunity, it's a brand new movie, to bring everyone together for a fundraising film night as a launch event for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
"It really does have a lot of new and relevant content, with the hope that there would be some really profound conversations afterwards."
Wagga Domestic Violence Liaison Committee chair Emma Bromham said breaking that silence can help people come forward for assistance.
"Part of gender-based violence runs on stigma and part of that stigma is people feeling ashamed to come forward and say that gender-based violence is being perpetrated against them," she said.
The committee hopes to raise awareness of support services on offer to people who are experiencing abuse and also help reduce instances of domestic violence in our community.
Ms Osgood said campaigns such as this are an important reminder that this type of violence is still pervasive in the community.
"It's still a huge issue within our community and for people who are impacted by domestic violence there is help available and having those conversations ... and really bringing it into the light, that's what our key thing is, raising awareness," she said.
"Because ... it's everyone's responsibility to stop the violence and reject the violence."
Join the Wagga Domestic Violence Liaison Committee on Friday 25 November at the screening of 'She Said' at Forum 6 cinemas.
The show starts at 7pm, tickets cost $20 plus booking fee
Purchase your tickets here: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/940875
