Wagga Domestic Violence Liaison Committee hosting film fundraiser as part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

By Conor Burke
November 10 2022 - 8:00pm
Wagga City Council youth development officer Alexandra Osgood alongside Wagga Domestic Violence Liaison Committee chair Emma Bromham. Picture by Conor Burke

The Wagga Domestic Violence Liaison Committee will be hosting a film-night fundraiser in the hopes of sparking some conversations around domestic violence.

