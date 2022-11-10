Insurance no longer offers much peace of mind

Insurance isn't usually the most attention-grabbing topic, but it's been at the centre of several conversations this week.
We tend to ignore insurance until we need it. We tend to set-and-forget, but as result many Australians are chronically underinsured. We often discover at claim time that we don't have the right type of policy or enough cover.
Sometimes we underestimate the true cost to replace all our possessions, or to clean up and rebuild - and that's without considering increased costs for building materials and labour.
Insurance industry trends also threaten to exacerbate Australia's underinsurance problem. On top of rising living costs, insurance premiums hikes are pushing many people to consider whether it is worth the expense, assuming they can get cover at all.
One friend who lives in a bushfire-prone area was shocked that their premium more than doubled at renewal, on top of significant increases over the past two years.
Another friend was informed that their insurer had stopped offering cover for homes in their area because the company considered the risk of natural disaster too high. They have since been unable to secure any alternative cover.
Insurance companies are usually for-profit businesses. They estimate the probability of an individual policy holder experiencing a loss and share the costs across a large number of people, using the principles of "pooling". In return for the premium, the insurer commits to paying out in the event of an eligible claim.
Individuals with a higher risk of an adverse event affecting them usually pay a higher premium. That's why people who live in areas most likely to experience a cyclone, bushfire or flood must pay more for their insurance cover.
A problem facing insurance companies is that traditional models of risk and pooling are becoming redundant in the face of increasingly frequent and extreme weather events, which have seen a massive increase in claims and payouts in recent years.
Globally, insurance losses from natural disasters have increased 250 per cent in the last 30 years. In Australia, claims arising from the 2020 bushfire season were estimated at $2.32 billion and total damage at more than $4.4 billion.
The south-east Queensland and northern NSW floods in February and March 2022 were estimated to cost insurance companies $6.3 billion, and is currently the third-costliest natural disaster according to the PERILS industry exposure and loss database.
The ongoing flooding across the eastern states, in the midst of both La Nina and negative Indian Ocean dipole cycles, means insurance companies are bracing for more losses against existing policies.
In the face of climate change, many insurers are rethinking their business models as they try to balance providing affordability policies to customers, with managing financial stability and ensuring the ongoing viability of the business.
Insurance companies aren't charities, and they need to remain financially viable because the alternative is an industry collapse which would harm everyone.
Many insurers have made the decision to withdraw from areas most at risk, which is one reason more people are finding it hard to secure cover. The insurers who remain are pricing the increased risk accordingly, or imposing exclusions for the most likely claim events such as fire and flood.
These actions by insurers have placed many households in a difficult situation. Few people have the financial resources to withstand a partial or complete loss to their home, and insurance has offered a way to offset the risk and cost.
Peace of mind is now slipping further out of reach for those people who either can't secure a policy, or are having to allocate significantly more funds from already stretched budgets to pay higher premiums.
It is, of course, the most vulnerable people who are most affected. When my parents bought their home on the floodplain of the Marrambidgya Bila in the 1970s, they did so because the land was cheap.
Some people live on floodplains by choice, but the reality for many is that the properties are more affordable to buy or rent compared to flood-free areas.
Many floodplain residents, and those in other areas most at risk of natural disasters, don't have the financial capacity to pay increased insurance premiums, let alone replace homes and contents should they be damaged and destroyed.
Those who do want to disaster-proof their homes or even relocate often can't afford to do so either.
What does this mean for our communities moving forward? This is something almost every local government area across Australia must consider.
Planning and design guidelines can help ensure new developments consider the challenges posed by bushfire and floods, but what about the people currently living in at-risk areas?
We need to develop solutions with a long-term focus on community resilience, keeping in mind that natural disasters in our area are only going to get worse.
Individually, we need to think about our own actions, how we each respond to the climate change challenge, and the steps we can take now to help create a better future.
