The city of Wagga has been put back on flood watch even as more residents received the green light to return home on Thursday morning.
Residents of North Wagga outside the levee have been given the all-clear to return home after the city experienced its worst flood since 2012 last week.
NSW SES southern zone deputy commander Shane Hargrave said as the Murrumbidgee level at Wagga continues to fall, the SES is working with partner agencies to conduct rapid damage assessments.
"We do that just to get a good idea of the severity of the damage caused as a result of the river rises we've had over the last week or so," Mr Hargrave said.
"We completed these in North Wagga outside the levee on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
"[As a result], we saw that return with caution advice being passed down on Thursday."
Mr Hargrave reminded people in the area to "be mindful and monitor the conditions, because some floodwaters will remain in paddocks [there]."
The people of Flowerdale and Edward Street West must wait a little longer however.
"We're still seeing floodwaters impact Edward Street West in particular," Mr Hargrave said.
"As the water continues to fall, we will see the road access open up."
He said access to areas around Riverview Drive has also now opened up.
"That area will also be released in the next little while," he said.
It comes as Bureau of Meteorology forecasts indicate Wagga could receive up to 72 millimetres of rain across the next four days, with up to 50 millimetres on the cards for Sunday alone.
"We are doing the planning for the further weather [system] coming through," Mr Hargrave said.
He said the system is expected to bring widespread rainfalls of 25-40 millimetres "throughout most of the Riverina."
Mr Hargrave said severe thunderstorms are also expected to develop in the coming days.
"Some of those thunderstorms may start in the east and we may see them start to impact the region with localised rainfall on Sunday and into Monday," he said.
"Due to the wet catchment, we really have to ensure that people are monitoring the conditions and not driving through floodwaters."
North Wagga resident Indea Smith has opted not to return home just yet.
"It is a lot to move your house and everything in it," she said.
"We're grateful to have a space where we can stay and we don't have to leave straight away."
Ms Smith, 25, said her Mill Street property is located outside the main North Wagga levee and while it did not flood, the street did.
"None of the water was near our property, but it did block off access to the road," she said.
Even though the city is now back on flood watch, Ms Smith was not too concerned.
"If it happens, it happens," she said.
"The river is still pretty high, but there's no point stressing ourselves over it.
"Everything is still out of the house, so we're safe."
On Thursday, the MLHD also issued a public health alert for thunderstorm asthma over the next seven days.
Acting Director Public Health Unit, Alison Nikitas warned current high pollen counts and the predicted thunderstorms can increase the risk of asthma.
Ms Nikitas said asthma sufferers should carry their puffer "at all times" and stay indoors during the coming storms.
She also reminded people thunderstorm asthma can also affect those who have never had asthma before.
Anyone experiencing breathing difficulties can call 000 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
To receive an SMS alert when the pollen counts are high and thunderstorms are predicted, go to: https://science.csu.edu.au/asthma to register, or text the word Asthma to 0417 115 876.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
