The Daily Advertiser

Wagga residents warned as flood watch returns for city barely a week after last major flood peak

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:14am, first published November 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The city of Wagga has been put back on flood watch even as more residents received the green light to return home on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.