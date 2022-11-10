Councillors have called on the state government to prioritise duplicating the flood-free access route that connects Wagga with its growing northern suburbs.
The congestion of Gobbagombalin Bridge as a direct result of recent flooding closing off North Wagga roads has renewed local commuter frustrations.
Labor councillor Amelia Parkins said the "pinch point" infrastructure connecting Wagga and suburbs like Estella, Gobbagombalin and Boorooma was inadequate.
"It's clearly not going to be fit for purpose if we continue to grow, which is what the projections are and what we're aiming for as a city," Cr Parkins said.
"It needs to be a priority."
More than simply a traffic issue, Cr Parkins said a congested northern access route for emergency services was a matter of "life and death".
"People's lives are at stake," she said.
"If we've got someone stuck in floodwaters that needs to be rescued - that's not good enough."
A spokesperson said Transport for NSW is investigating service and infrastructure solutions for transport and freight connectivity in Wagga with considerations for duplicating the Gobbagombalin Bridge as a solution.
The renewed investigation, which will be carried out within the next five years, comes after community submissions responded to previous NSW government findings that duplicating the bridge was unnecessary.
Independent Councillor Rod Kendall said that the five year timeline was insufficient.
"There is no reason why any scoping study should take five years," Cr Kendall said.
"It's critical that there is an immediate recognition of the need to duplicate the Gobba Bridge at the earliest possible time."
Cr Kendall expressed concern over funds being allocated to projects like traffic light intersections expected to commence building at each end of Gobba Bridge in early 2023 over its duplication.
"The state government hasn't been listening to council at all," he said.
Labor Councillor Dan Hayes agreed the funds were being wrongly allocated.
"What they should do is stop the installation of the lights at each end and put that money aside as the deposit into the duplication," Cr said.
Cr Hayes said it was frustrating to see state government reports stating the bridge was fit for purpose.
"There's no way another report can come back and say it's fine, we're good," Cr Hayes said.
"If we are going to continue to grow Wagga and develop the special activation precinct, it is clear as day that we need to make sure that we have the infrastructure suitable for that."
Previous data shows more than 20,000 vehicles travel across Gobbagombalin Bridge daily.
A Wagga City Council spokesperson said council would continue to lobby the NSW government to duplicate the bridge to help support CSU, Bomen and future development north of the city.
