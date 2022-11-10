The Daily Advertiser

Wagga councillors call on NSW government to make Gobba bridge duplication a priority

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Amelia Parkins says "people's lives are at stake" if emergency services cannot access northern suburbs via Gobba Bridge. Picture by Tim Piccione

Councillors have called on the state government to prioritise duplicating the flood-free access route that connects Wagga with its growing northern suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.