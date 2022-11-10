The Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin will try and win his first Snake Gully Cup on Friday with Another One

By Matt Malone
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 2:30pm
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin expects a much-improved performance from Country Championships winner Another One in Friday's $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m).

