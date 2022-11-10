WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin expects a much-improved performance from Country Championships winner Another One in Friday's $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m).
Another One is among the leading chances as Colvin attempts to win the Gundagai feature for the first time.
Another One drops back in grade after running last in the $2 million Kosciuszko first-up, then eighth in the $175,000 Country Open (1300m) at Randwick on November 1.
Adding to the complications surrounding his preparation, Another One has again been forced to evacuate Colvin's stable, along with the rest of the team.
But Colvin is upbeat and expects a much-improved performance from Another One after visibly seeing a difference in the horse over the past 10 days.
"He's good. I couldn't be happier," Colvin said.
"We've got him settled in over there at (Doug Gorrels). We've had good weather, I'm pretty happy with the way he worked and we've got Nick (Heywood) back on, he knows the horse.
"We'll head there a lot better than what we have been before. He just wasn't coming in the coat but he's come in the coat now, he looks good, he's got a nice shine on him and he's got a nice draw so he should run a big race."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Heywood gets back on Another One on raceday for the first time since their Country Championships triumph in April.
Another One is drawn barrier three and Colvin believes both the jockey and draw are positives.
"Nick really knows the horse," he said.
"He's a funny sort of horse to ride. He hits a bit of a flat spot and the jockeys sort of think he's had enough. I think that happened in the Kosciuszko. He felt as though something wasn't right and stopped riding him but he's a funny sort of a horse, he's got his quirks.
"I'd say we'll be just sitting in behind them so he can get out and get going a bit. We want him to get out and get going so we'll sit right behind them if we can."
The first two horses home on Friday qualify for the $2 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick in November next year.
Colvin believes that adds to the appeal of the trip to Gundagai.
"That's right. You're going to have that up your sleeve," he said.
"I think he'll get a mile. I think we'll try that. He just got beat over 1550 in Sydney and then he ran over 1800.
"I've got all the 1200 metre races out of my system and let's see what he can do with a bit of ground. The 1400 definitely suits him, for sure. I couldn't be happier with him, he really looks the part now."
Colvin is not concerned about the state of the track with Another One proven in all conditions.
He is also looking forward to having a rare crack at the Snake Gully Cup.
"I don't think I've hardly had one in it," he said.
"I can't remember. I might have had something in it sometime but I can't remember anything going any good in it. So this is a bit new for our stable."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.