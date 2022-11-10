New Leeton-Whitton president Rachal Broadbent is looking forward to leading the Crows into the future after taking over the role from Tim Carroll.
Broadbent was announced as the Crows' new president following their annual general meeting on Wednesday night and was looking forward to get stuck into the role.
"It's very exciting," Broadbent said.
"We have got a really great and hard-working committee and there is a few new members, it's also good to see a few more netballers come onto the committee.
"Tim Carroll is staying on as vice president, just to give that guidance throughout the first year and hopefully we can get a few wins on the field and it will be even more positive."
Broadbent is the first woman to take on the role of Crows' president and comes after years of heavy involvement with the club.
"All the committee were very supportive of it," she said.
"It doesn't matter who you are as everyone treats everyone equally here.
"I've been involved for many years, I think my father was on the committee under the Redlegs and he was a coach of the Whitton Tigers.
"I like the business structure of everything and I own a company here in Leeton, so getting that business feel is really good."
It's an exciting period for the Crows, with the club hopeful of having their first AFL Women's team take part in the upcoming season, with Broadbent saying there has been good interest so far.
"We've got a good turnout in numbers and interest," she said.
"Hopefully that moves forward really quickly for us as well.
"Travis Irvin has taken on the role of trying to get that up and running and he has done a really good job.
"We have got a lot of young juniors coming in and Leeton is a very sporty town with the two rugby league sides, a rugby union side, soccer and now AFL and that's all women's as well.
"Hopefully we can put that towards the other sporting codes for a pre-season and get it up and running."
It is not only an exciting time for the seniors, with the junior club also gaining a lot of positive momentum over the last couple of years.
"The junior club is going really well," she said.
"We've always had good numbers and a really good following, and a lot of ex-first grade players are coming on-board now with their children.
"It's good to see the rapport and just the family atmosphere coming up and alive again."
Broadbent said that she didn't have too much that she was going to implement over the next 12 months with her trying to focus more on adjusting to the role.
"Tim has done an amazing job getting the new club rooms and change rooms," she said.
"We've got our own gym now which is amazing and the footballers are down there basically every morning in the off-season and it's a good atmosphere for them.
"Tim has done all the hard work and I'll just be getting used to everything including a new committee."
