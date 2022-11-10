The Daily Advertiser

Rachal Broadbent has been announced as the new Leeton-Whitton president following the Crows annual general meeting on Wednesday night

November 10 2022 - 6:10pm
Rachal Broadbent will take over the Crows presidency from Tim Carroll.

New Leeton-Whitton president Rachal Broadbent is looking forward to leading the Crows into the future after taking over the role from Tim Carroll.

