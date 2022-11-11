Letters: A range of complaints about climate change measures

So, the New Zealand prime minister has decided to punish that nation's farmers by charging them a fee for every animal's emissions into the atmosphere, which is supposedly causing "climate change".
Methinks this is just another way of destroying the meat industry to keep the vegetarians happy.
What has been conveniently overlooked is that the human race also releases emissions on a daily basis.
Now, are we going to punish them also for doing what comes naturally by wiping them off the face of the Earth, along with every animal that exists just to pacify the climate change lovies?
Progress would have it that to feed the world's millions of people, we need to plough the fields and scatter the good seed on the ground so it is fed and watered by God's almighty hand, thus we get "rain" and the crops grow and the world people are fed.
Wanting all this land wasted also by installing new solar energy panels is another crazy initiative, and an eyesore at that, only reliable when the sun shines and the wind blows.
Perhaps God may call attention to this by withdrawing both, just to prove who is really in control.
Our farmers are the salt of the earth without their skillful ability to adapt to all weathers and yet still provide is unique in itself.
Time for the powers that be to have the intestinal fortitude to wake up when they are being had, otherwise all hell will break loose and society will go to the wall.
Kudos to the young reporters in the Australian Community Media network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions.
What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of active hope that we can all work together to make a difference.
This month, Australian Parents for Climate Action also launches an awareness campaign for parents to raise their collective voices and to get involved with the solutions available.
Climate change will either make or break the future for our kids depending on how we respond today, and parents want to see their kids put first.
We need to see government decision making in the best interest of our kids - supporting outcomes that protect them from climate harm.
Rural and regional Australia is at the heart of innovation, resilience and care for our land.
We are also at the forefront of climate action.
Join the call today at www.ap4ca.org/nam
